A Rhode Island man died after he fell and struck a tree while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

Officers and an ambulance service responded to a report of an unresponsive person at the Loon Mountain Ski Resort, according to a statement from Lincoln, N.H., Police Chief Chad Morris. Officials used lifesaving services to try to save the man, but he later died. He was identified as Brent Narkawicz, of Coventry, R.I.

Narkawicz had been snowboarding when “he fell near the trail edge and struck a tree,” police said. A friend who was snowboarding with Narkawicz witnessed the accident.