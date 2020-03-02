Two northbound lanes inside the Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Tunnel remain closed Monday after a truck rolled over and dumped its load of gravel onto the highway around 8:10 a.m., State Police said.
The rollover happened north of Exit 23 on the Southeast Expressway, State Police wrote on Twitter.
State Police tweeted around 9:05 a.m. that the two right lanes were now open to traffic.
"Dump truck and debris has been moved to the left two lanes. Right two lanes are now open. Cleanup still underway,'' State Police tweeted.
Boston police said to avoid the Atlantic Avenue area and that traffic is being rerouted.
Advertisement
"Expect delays and seek alternate route,'' State Police tweeted.
Reddit user bekhhb said the tunnel is filled with dust, boulders, and rocks.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.