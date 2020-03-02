An 11-month-old girl suffered a “very minor” graze wound Sunday morning when a neighbor accidentally discharged their firearm, sending a bullet into the girl’s residence, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said Monday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in North Plymouth when the licensed gun owner was handling the weapon, the chief said. The gun discharged and went into a neighboring residence where the toddler was located, grazing one of her feet, he said.

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution, Botieri said.