An 11-month-old girl suffered a “very minor” graze wound Sunday morning when a neighbor accidentally discharged their firearm, sending a bullet into the girl’s residence, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said Monday.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in North Plymouth when the licensed gun owner was handling the weapon, the chief said. The gun discharged and went into a neighboring residence where the toddler was located, grazing one of her feet, he said.
The child was taken to hospital as a precaution, Botieri said.
“There was an accidental discharge of a weapon in one household and it went it another [household,” the chief said. “We believe it somehow might have grazed the foot. No serious injury at all.”
The chief said the gun owner was a licensed to possess a firearm. That license is now suspended and police have seized the firearm involved in the incident. He said police will apply for a criminal complaint later this week charging the gun owner with illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence. The gunowner would then be summonsed into court.
The investigation is ongoing,
