Kennedy confirmed her endorsement Monday morning via Twitter. Massachusetts voters go to the polls on Tuesday, along with more than a dozen other states.

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute’s board of directors, has endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Our country needs a leader who solves problems by bringing people together,” she tweeted. “@JoeBiden is that leader. He led the fight to make health care a human right and he’ll continue to expand access to health care as POTUS. I’m proud to vote for him in the #MAPrimary tomorrow.”

The Kennedy endorsement comes amid a wave of momentum for Biden, who handily won the South Carolina primary over the weekend to give his campaign a much-needed boost after a string of poor finishes in earlier states.

