NEWBURY On Sunday, March 15, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., independent curator Kathie Motes Bennewitz will visit Newbury Town Library, located at 0 Lunt St. in Byfield, to discuss the actions of suffragists who canvassed neighborhoods for voters, delivered soapbox speeches at factories, and organized local meetings, fund-raisers, and rallies. While the lecture “Our Neighbors and Crusaders: Women Finding Their Voice Through Suffrage” is free and open to the public, registration is requested by visiting newburyhistory.org and clicking on Calendar/Upcoming Events.

IPSWICH Appleton Farms, located at 219 Country Road, has expanded its culinary offerings with seasonal workshops, including Kids in the Kitchen, pasta- and cheese-making, sugar shack tours, beer-brewing, truffle-making, mixology classes, and baking school. For prices and registration information, e-mail appletonfarms@thetrustees.org or visit thetrustees.org .

SALEM What can be done about the damage to Earth? Eight Latina artists who explore climate justice issues suggest harnessing the dual power of science and magic in the exhibit “Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” which runs through Friday, March 13, at Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery, 1 Meier Drive. The artists will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, March 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., in Berry Library. Admission to the gallery – which is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and all associated exhibition events is free. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts.

REGION WGBH’s “A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn” returns for its 13th season with six performances, including stops at two local venues. Host Brian O’Donovan will be joined by music director Keith Murphy in celebrating traditional Irish music and dance on Wednesday, March 11, at 8 p.m., at Rockport Music-Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport; and on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. For the full schedule and tickets, visit wgbh.org/celtic.

