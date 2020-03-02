BRAINTREE The internationally acclaimed four-member vocal band Windborne performs songs of working class movements from the past 400 years, offered with an eye toward today’s struggles. Their “Braintree Folk” concert will take place at All Souls Church, 196 Elm St., on Saturday, March 14, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Singer/songwriter Casey LJ opens. Tickets cost $15 plus a service fee in advance, available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4474534, or $20 at the door.
NORWELL Art is springing up this week at The James Library & Center for the Arts. Located at 24 West St., the center hosts an opening reception for its “Arts Spring” juried exhibition featuring artists from the South Shore on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, and the free exhibit will run through April 18. Also at the James, local architect Jim Kelliher of Axiom Architects will speak on “Italianate Architecture Around the South Shore” on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. That’s free too. For more information, visit jameslibrary.org.
Advertisement
SCITUATE “Blue Boat Coffeehouse,” an alcohol-free family-friendly event, highlights the talent of local adults and youth while raising funds for a local nonprofit. Donations benefit South Shore Peer Recovery, a group that supports individuals and families in recovery from substance use disorders. The coffeehouse will take place at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Scituate, located at 330 First Parish Road, on Saturday, March 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, visit firstparishscituate.org.
PLYMOUTH Celebrating the centennial year of women’s achievement of the right to vote in the United States, Plymouth Public Library and the Plymouth Area League of Women Voters present “Meet Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906): A Singular Feminist.” Historic reenactor Jessa Piaia will perform a one-person interpretation of the famous advocate at the library, located on 132 South St., on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. It’s free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit plymouthpubliclibrarycorp.org.
Advertisement
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.