BRAINTREE The internationally acclaimed four-member vocal band Windborne performs songs of working class movements from the past 400 years, offered with an eye toward today’s struggles. Their “Braintree Folk” concert will take place at All Souls Church, 196 Elm St., on Saturday, March 14, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Singer/songwriter Casey LJ opens. Tickets cost $15 plus a service fee in advance, available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4474534, or $20 at the door.

NORWELL Art is springing up this week at The James Library & Center for the Arts. Located at 24 West St., the center hosts an opening reception for its “Arts Spring” juried exhibition featuring artists from the South Shore on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, and the free exhibit will run through April 18. Also at the James, local architect Jim Kelliher of Axiom Architects will speak on “Italianate Architecture Around the South Shore” on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. That’s free too. For more information, visit jameslibrary.org.