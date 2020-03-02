NEWTON Newton’s New Philharmonia Orchestra celebrates the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev with “St. Petersburg Virtuosos,” a program featuring Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the polonaise from “Eugene Onegin” as well as a special performance of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Tatiana Dimitriades. Performances take place at the First Baptist Church in Newton, 848 Beacon St., Newton Centre, on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 to $48, with discounts for students and seniors, and can be purchased at www.newphil.org.
LEXINGTON The Lexington Arts & Crafts Society showcases the work of its Painters Guild members with “Time & Place,” a show reflecting many aspects of time and place shared through the medium of paint, on view Saturday, March 14, through March 29. An opening reception on March 15 includes a demonstration by Irena Roman, a member of The American Watercolor Society. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday. The gallery is located at 130 Waltham St.
WALTHAM Prepare for St. Patrick’s Day with a Vintage Irish Dance Night on Friday, March 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody St. Dance instructor Ruth Benson Levin will teach traditional Irish Ceili dances, including “The Walls of Limerick” and “The Waves of Tory.” Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Admission is $18 for individuals or $30 per pair; $10 for museum members. For tickets or more information, go to charlesrivermuseum.org.
NATICK The Natick Historical Society presents “I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone,” History at Play’s one-woman performance celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Morse Institute Library, 14 East Central St. Judith Kalaora plays Lucy Stone, discussing her life and her struggles for the right to vote. Admission is free. For more information, go to natickhistoricalsociety.org/events or call 508-655-0729.
