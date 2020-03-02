NEWTON Newton’s New Philharmonia Orchestra celebrates the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev with “St. Petersburg Virtuosos,” a program featuring Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the polonaise from “Eugene Onegin” as well as a special performance of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Tatiana Dimitriades. Performances take place at the First Baptist Church in Newton, 848 Beacon St., Newton Centre, on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 to $48, with discounts for students and seniors, and can be purchased at www.newphil.org.

LEXINGTON The Lexington Arts & Crafts Society showcases the work of its Painters Guild members with “Time & Place,” a show reflecting many aspects of time and place shared through the medium of paint, on view Saturday, March 14, through March 29. An opening reception on March 15 includes a demonstration by Irena Roman, a member of The American Watercolor Society. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday. The gallery is located at 130 Waltham St.