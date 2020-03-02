Pete Buttigieg is endorsing his former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president.

Two people familiar with Buttigieg's decision say the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor will appear with Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, a day after he dropped his own White House bid. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Buttigieg is the second 2020 candidate to exit the race and put his backing behind Biden. Earlier Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar decided to end her campaign, and she plans to appear with Biden at the rally, as well.