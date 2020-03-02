Polls in Massachusetts are open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. The Massachusetts secretary of state’s office has a tool that allows you to use your address to look up your polling location.

What time are polls open? How do I find my polling place?

Massachusetts is one of 14 states that will go to the polls on March 3, otherwise known as Super Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote.

Who is on the ballot?

There are quite a few Democrats on the presidential primary ballot in Massachusetts, including many who have dropped out. The ballot will include former governor Deval Patrick, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Michael Bennet, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Cory Booker, former HUD secretary Julian Castro, businessman Tom Steyer, Senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former representative John Delaney, businessman Andrew Yang, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and author Marianne Williamson.

An important note: Tuesday’s primary is separate from the state party primary, which will take place on Sept. 1 and will include races for statewide office, as well as the highly-watched contest between Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

Which candidates are still in the race?

There are only five Democrats remaining in the race for president: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Bloomberg, and Gabbard.

I’m not registered to vote. Is it too late to register to vote in Tuesday’s primary?

Yes. The deadline to register to vote in Tuesday’s primary has passed, but you can register to vote in the Sept. 1 state Democratic primary until Aug. 12.

I voted early and my candidate has dropped out. Can I change my vote?

About 109,000 voters cast ballots during the early voting period, which ended on Feb. 28, Secretary of State William Galvin said on Monday. Since early voting ended, three candidates have dropped out of the race. But Galvin said Monday that early voters cannot change their vote (or vote again) once their ballot has been cast.

What about coronavirus? Will it affect voting?

Given the growing concerns about coronavirus, Galvin said Monday his office has instructed local election officials to treat anyone who has decided to self-quarantine the same as if the voter had been admitted to the hospital. State law allows an individual who has been hospitalized within five days of an election to send a designee — who does not have to be a family member — to his or her local election office with written authorization to retrieve an absentee ballot on the voter’s behalf, and have that person return the ballot to the office before voting ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Victoria McGrane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.