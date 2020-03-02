More than 1,300 delegates are at stake across 14 states, roughly a third of all delegates to the Democratic National Convention. So far, only 154 delegates have been awarded during the first four early primary and caucus states.

Millions of voters in more than a dozen states will go to the polls on Tuesday and cast their votes in the race for the Democratic nomination.

There’s a lot to keep track of on Super Tuesday, so here’s a guide to help you follow the results on election night, beginning on the East Coast, where polls will close first, and ending out west. All times are Eastern Standard.

Advertisement

7:00 p.m.: Polls close in Virginia (99 delegates) and Vermont (16 delegates)

Virginia is a big state and it’s one of the first where polls will close. Right now, it’s anybody’s guess how the race will turn out. A Monmouth poll taken in mid-February found a three-way statistical tie between Senator Bernie Sanders, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and former vice president Joe Biden. But so much has happened since then: Sanders won in Nevada, Biden won a decisive victory in South Carolina, the presidential field has narrowed, and Bloomberg — who is on the presidential ballot for the first time Tuesday — has endured a few bruising news cycles.

Still, there is evidence there could be a Biden bounce in Virginia. He was endorsed this weekend by Senator Tim Kaine and by former governor Terry McAuliffe.

If Biden’s momentum is real, we will see it first in Virginia. If Sanders takes the state, then we’ll know early that he is set up to have a big night.

We may also see early results from Vermont, Sanders’ home state, where he is expected to win handily. But it has the fewest delegates of any state holding a primary Tuesday.

Advertisement

7:30 p.m.: Polls close in North Carolina (110 delegates)

One of the biggest questions heading into Super Tuesday is whether the Democratic race is a two-person contest between Biden and Sanders or a three-person race that also includes Bloomberg.

The first answer to that question could come from North Carolina. While Bloomberg has spent money everywhere to promote his campaign, he has spent a lot of time in North Carolina.

In theory, this should be a place where Biden can take advantage of some momentum from neighboring South Carolina. The latest polls in North Carolina, all conducted before last weekend, found Biden with the slight lead.

8:00 p.m.: Polls close in five states: Massachusetts (91 delegates), Maine (24 delegates), Tennessee (64 delegates), Alabama (52 delegates), Oklahoma (37 delegates)

Pay attention to Massachusetts. Sanders has been going for a knockout win over Senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state. He held two rallies over the weekend, one in Springfield and one in Boston. The one on Boston Common drew more than 13,000 people, his campaign said. Before Senator Amy Klobuchar and former mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the White House race in recent days, polls suggested Sanders had a reasonable chance of emerging victorious in Massachusetts. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe WBZ-TV poll conducted last week found Sanders and Warren in a statistical tie.

Warren’s campaign spelled out in a memo on Sunday why she would stay in the race whether the Cambridge Democrat wins or loses Massachusetts. But losing her home state would undercut the notion she can rally Democrats in the general election.

Advertisement

Most polls in Texas, one of the two biggest prizes of the night, also close at 8 p.m., but part of the state is in the Mountain time zone.

8:30 p.m.: Polls close in Arkansas (31 delegates)

Arkansas doesn’t have a lot of delegates at stake, but it is sneakily interesting. This is the first place Bloomberg ever showed up in person in his run for president, and the only state where he has led, though there’s been a dearth of polling.

It was also a place where Klobuchar tried to get something going before she dropped out of the race on Monday. She held more in-person events there than anyone else running. Nonetheless, Biden must do well in Arkansas if he doesn’t want the nomination to slip away.

9:00 p.m.: Polls close fully in Texas (228 delegates), Minnesota (75 delegates), and Colorado (67 delegates)

Texas is where Sanders and Biden are poised to have the biggest battle. The state’s Democratic voters have historically been more conservative, a boon to Biden. But there’s a growing progressive base in places such as Houston, which will lift Sanders, who has also shown strength with Latino voters.

An x-factor in Texas: Warren. All year, she has performed well in polls in Texas, a state where she lived for years.

Though Klobuchar has dropped out, she could remain a factor in her home state of Minnesota. Early voting has been open since mid-January, and it’s too late for Klobuchar voters to change their vote. Her Biden endorsement could swing her voters his way.

Advertisement

10:00 p.m.: Polls close in Utah (29 delegates)

While one might have an image of Utah as a conservative place, Democratic primary voters are largely concentrated in Salt Lake County and are largely progressive. Sanders won Utah big in 2016, but that was when the state held a caucus, and this year, the state will hold a primary. Bloomberg has also been there twice.

11:00 p.m.: Polls close in California (416 delegates)

California is the big prize of Super Tuesday, and of the whole presidential primary calendar. However, it may take weeks for all of the results to be counted. It might be Wednesday morning before we begin to see some results out of California. When results do flow in, there are two things to keep in mind.

First, the earliest results reported could come from those who voted early, and those will likely show Sanders with a bigger lead than he could end up with when all of the votes are counted. Roughly 20 percent of all votes cast in California were cast early by mail-in ballot, and Sanders had the most sophisticated early voting program of any campaign.

Second, keep an eye on how many candidates get 15 percent statewide or at least have a shot to do so. Delegates are allocated both by the statewide vote and by getting at least 15 percent in each congressional district. Given recent polling, is not implausible that Sanders could win every last delegate. And here is a curveball: The person in second place in California and most likely to deny Sanders a shutout win isn’t Biden or Bloomberg, but Warren, according to the most recent polls.

Advertisement

American Samoa (6 delegates)

In addition to the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, the US territory American Samoa holds its Democratic caucuses. They are the last to vote, but because it is a caucus, we might actually see its results early. Fun fact: This is the territory where Representative Tulsi Gabbard was born. Yes, she is still running. Yes, for president of the United States.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.