We should be concerned about the coronavirus, this is true, yet common sense should prevail over panic and hysteria. Wash your hands, sneeze into your elbow and, if you must, wear a face mask, but don’t boycott Chinatown or suddenly fear all products made in China or the Far East. The most absurd reaction has been in the stock market, where the experts admit that the massive sell-off is an overreaction. Though death is never to be taken lightly, the casualties of this virus are in line with SARS, of which it is a variant. Pathologists have already discovered the protein sequence of Covid-19, which means that a vaccine is already in the developmental stages.

Bear this in mind for the present: Most people who contract it usually survive it and, according to the latest research, develop antibodies. Yes, there is still much that we do not know, yet that does not afford the license to lose our heads.