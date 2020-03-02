In his 2018 book “The Fifth Risk,” Michael Lewis described a new Trump administration that seemed totally disinterested in the task of governing. Transition plans tediously compiled by the departing Obama administration were ignored, transitional meetings were perfunctory (if they happened at all), and administrators appointed to oversee crucial governmental departments were either political cronies with no content expertise or zealots tasked with undercutting the work of the departments they now controlled. Given a president who is notoriously illiterate about the intricacies of the government he is supposed to be leading, a weak and inept management team, and a hamstrung bureaucracy distrusted by their bosses, is there any chance Americans will be well served by their government as we face the impending coronavirus crisis? Of course not.

Michael Knosp