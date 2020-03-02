Re “What did you do when you knew climate change threatened our world?” (Opinion, Feb. 24): At the local YMCA, I recently ran into the man who taught me American history in high school (17 years ago). Now retired, “Mr. O” devotes his time to state-level climate activism “for the grandchildren.” He shared with me that his lifelong study of history had convinced him that a small group of people can make a difference. Which difference? I asked. H.2810 was his response — get a carbon price and rebate passed in Massachusetts, and make Massachusetts the first domino to tip the nation toward a renewable energy future. (Economists agree that pricing carbon is the most effective emissions reducer, and H.2810 rebates funds equitably so that low-income communities actually lower energy costs.)

Finding a boomer who is not checked out on my generation’s future, but is fighting for it harder than me, rallied my hopes, and I got involved with Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Extinction Rebellion. There are many such worthwhile civic organizations where the work is being done, and every face that shows up encourages those who have long been in the fight. So here’s what I did: I sent Mr. O a follow-up e-mail. We sat down at a local coffee shop and came up with a canvassing plan that energized us both. I encourage my fellow Bostonians: Find your Mr. O.