Last Wednesday, Biden and his fellow Democrats gathered at a Black church in the suburb of North Charleston to make their pitch to a National Action Network hosted event of Black voters. It was a microcosm of how Democratic candidates have tried — and largely failed — to win over the most Important segment of the party electorate, and why none has been able to compete with the former vice president.

The simple explanation for Biden’s victory is his strong support among South Carolina’s Black voters. But how he kept them in his corner says much about Biden’s chances of overcoming Sanders, winning the Democratic nomination for president, and ultimately prevailing in November. He has built a reservoir of trust in the Black community that no Democrat can match.

On Saturday, former vice president Joe Biden rose from the proverbial political dead. Scoring nearly 50 percent of the vote in South Carolina , Biden has, for a brief moment, taken the mantle of momentum away from Senator Bernie Sanders.

No Democrat has won the party nomination without winning a majority of Black votes since former Governor Michael Dukakis in 1988 and every 2020 Democratic candidate has prioritized Black community outreach, with varying degrees of success.

In a speech that likely any Democratic senator could give. Amy Klobuchar ticked off a laundry list of bills she sponsored in the Senate and minority-related policy positions she endorsed as a presidential candidates … but left the audience cold. On Monday, the Minnesota senator dropped out of the race and announced she would endorse Biden.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also ended his campaign this week, was more engaging and introspective in explaining his own shortcomings in his appeal to Black voters.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, as she often does, related her views on racial issues to her experience as a Sunday school teacher years ago in Oklahoma, while Senator Bernie Sanders hit the usual themes of his stump speech in decrying “socialism for the rich,” and “income inequality.”

There was, as if often the case when white politicians address a Black audience, the obligatory Martin Luther King Jr. name-check. Sanders even told those gathered that 30 years earlier when he supported Jesse Jackson for president, “very few people in America would ever have believed that we’d elect an African-American president.“

“Trust me,” about this, said Sanders, to a crowd that was overwhelmingly Black.

Biden, however, is the only candidate who has spent a significant part of his political career seeking the votes of Black Americans. Delaware, Biden’s home state, has the ninth largest percentage of Black voters in the country. None of the other candidates have this kind of experience and it showed.

According to Todd Shaw, a professor of political science at the University of South Carolina, “Biden has a certain comfort level with Black audiences, because he’s had to cultivate those relationships for decades … He doesn’t need to prove something.” Voters in the state, says Shaw can say, “We know Biden. We know his record.”

Biden isn’t just comfortable talking to Black audiences, he’s campaigned and vacationed in South Carolina, so much so that he jokes he wants to be reborn in Charleston.

When Biden spoke, he didn’t list his accomplishments. He didn’t remind the crowd, as Sanders did, that he had attended civil rights marches. Instead, as Dr. Michelle Nelson said to me after the event, he spoke “from his heart. It wasn’t programmed. He did not sound scripted … we feel like he is part of our family.”

Biden talked of his faith, of his loss — and how he could not have survived the latter without the former. He spoke of how offended he is by the way President Trump debases the political discourse by mocking those with disabilities. He spoke in deeply personal and laudatory terms about Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who later that day would endorse him for president, giving his campaign a huge boost going into the Saturday primary.

“People respect him,” said Biden of the long-serving congressman. “The first thing a man or woman has to establish is their sense of honor and dignity.” According to Biden, “That’s the way he has led and why everyone looks to him,” as he went on to tell the audience, “The country badly needs women and men of character. Character is on the ballot this time around.”

The importance of character is one that Biden has spoken of throughout his campaign — both as a recognition of his positive image among Democratic voters, but also in the none-too-subtle contrast with the current occupant of the White House.

For all the talk this cycle about plans and policy, character remains a defining issues — for supporters of all Democratic candidates.

However, to the extent that there are divisions in the Black community, they increasingly mirror those that exist among whites. Namely a demographic divide and the inclination of younger Black voters to roll the dice on hope, while older Black voters stick with the safer choice.

According to Tylik McMillan, a young budding politico who was still not sure whom he was supporting, “older Black people, who are in the church, are comfortable with what they know. But this generation of young people are very unapologetic with our movements. And what we see in Bernie Sanders is someone who is unapologetic and not going with the status quo.” In words that perhaps best explain Sanders’ support among younger , McMillan said “we haven’t seen yet the world we deserve” and that’s why many of his peers have jumped on the Sanders bandwagon. In South Carolina, Sanders lost the Black vote by a 61-17 margin but won the under 30 vote by 2 points.

For those who continue to view the Black electorate as monolithic, the 2020 presidential campaign has seen a notable change in how Democratic politicians are approaching this critical group of voters. In Charleston, billionaire Tom Steyer focused his remarks on environmental racism and one of the reasons for his uptick in support among black voters in South Carolina was his call for slavery reparations. Steyer ended his campaign Saturday night after spending millions in South Carolina and placing a disappointing third.

Having a track record with Black voters may mean more than the rigor of one’s campaign pitches. As Astead Herndon wrote in January in the New York Times, there is an understandable skepticism in the Black community to “big structural change” and the promise of federal programs. What matters more is a level of trust that cannot be built up in one presidential cycle but must be earned.

For Biden, that seems to have made the difference in South Carolina. Some Black voters may have danced with Steyer or Sanders, but ultimately decided to leave the party with Biden. For any Democratic candidate to win this November, maintaining Black support and mobilizing high turnout will be essential to victory. One thing is clear from Biden’s time in South Carolina: when it comes to winning over Black voters, he is the best Democrat in the bunch — and that may go a long way toward explaining why Democrats will give him the chance to take on Trump next fall.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.