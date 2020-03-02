I applaud the Globe’s editorial board for “It’s the government’s duty to save right whales — and us” (Editorial, Feb. 25). As the Globe’s reporters have carefully documented in recent years, North Atlantic right whales are slipping closer to extinction every year due to human causes. Collisions with ships and entanglements in fishing gear are decimating these whales. The editorial staff is correct in its call to action to save this species before it’s too late.

But even when presented with compelling facts and viable solutions to reduce risk and protect this species from known threats, our federal and state ocean managers and elected officials continue to delay any meaningful actions to protect these animals. Business as usual is no longer an option; change is needed on the water now.