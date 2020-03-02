The dedicated scientists and conservationists who monitor the population know every whale, many by name, going back several generations. We celebrate every birth, and mourn the deaths of those who feel more like family than mysterious creatures of the deep. In 1990, there were only about 250 of them, and over 20 years, they added to their little clan enough to bring their numbers to nearly 500 whales.

Whales fertilize the oceans, supporting food chains that underpin productive fisheries, and supporting plankton that provide oxygen, absorb CO2, and combat climate change. Whales live as long as humans, and have families, culture, and sophisticated communication systems. They are an extraordinary evolutionary story — the rise of the largest mammals on earth.

However, starting in 2010, climate change shifted their distribution into waters with little or no protection. Thirty right whales have been found dead in the last three years — in every case where the cause of death could be determined, it was due to either entanglement in fishing gear or collisions with vessels. Recent analyses by my colleagues and I show that at least twice as many whales died during this time, but their bodies were not found. Unfortunately, this means there are probably fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales left alive, and the downward trend is continuing.

It is easy to feel helpless in the face of such a grim story, but there are signs of hope.

Ship speed regulations have nearly eliminated ship/whale collisions in the United States, although not in Canada’s Gulf of St Lawrence. In both countries, fishing gear entanglements remain a critical and lethal problem for right whales. Almost 90 percent of all right whales show scars from fishing gear entanglements, and most have been entangled more than once. However, forward-thinking fishermen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New Brunswick have been diligently working with scientists to develop fishing gear that won’t catch whales.

Misinformation and politics have set Maine on a different path. There are legitimate fishery-specific concerns over whale entanglement rules, and there are Maine fishermen willing to try innovative approaches. But Maine’s lobster leadership has decided to recruit their politicians to minimize the role of their lobster gear in right whale deaths. Since Maine has nearly three million traps, and there are whales in Maine waters every year, this effort to downplay its culpability is disingenuous and not supported by the science.

More people are beginning to understand what’s at stake for the right whale, and the cascading effects on the larger ocean ecosystem. Human impacts threaten the very health of the ocean, its fisheries, and its wild residents — climate change, oil and gas exploration, plastics, and ocean noise to name a few. The accidental, but common, fishing and shipping kills represent direct threats to the survival of this species, and appropriate regulations are needed.

Surprisingly, the remedy is known in the shipping industry. Slowing vessels down to 10 knots or less nearly eliminates mortalities — think slow-speed zones around schools. Fixes are also emerging in the fishing industry. Reduced breaking strength rope or sleeves, pioneered by Massachusetts fishermen, is currently being used routinely. Research is also underway on ropeless fishing — using an iPhone to bring traps to the surface — and innovative trap retrieval systems are currently being tested all over New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

We must resist the sense that right whales are losing this fight. As long as we stop killing them, they will start having babies again, and they will come back from the edge of extinction. The shipping industry has changed to accommodate new rules that save whales from lethal collisions. The fishing industry is slowly starting down this road, and we must support the innovators in that industry. In these combined efforts, we can give right whales the opportunity they need to recover, and with public support, dedicated federal and state management, we will not let right whales slip away.

Scott D. Kraus is chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium and former vice president for research at the New England Aquarium.