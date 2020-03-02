Raisman’s criticism came in an appearance on the “Today Show” on Monday.

The $215 million settlement proposed by USA Gymnastics that would compensate victims of former doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse is “offensive” to three-time gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman and the rest of the athletes involved.

“It’s devastating,” Raisman said. “It’s incredibly draining. USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, they refused to take any accountability to address the issue, to figure out what went wrong.

“It shows they don’t care. They’re just trying to push it under the rug and hoping people will forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer.”

Raisman’s appearance came days after she publicly voiced her displeasure on Twitter, along with her former Olympic teammate Simone Biles. The pair continued to push for an independent investigation, instead of this “massive cover up.”

According to the Washington Post, the settlement proposes a “four-tiered compensation system based on victims’ level of gymnastics achievement and the setting where the abuse occurred” with financial awards ranging from $82,550 to $1.25 million.

John C. Manly, who represents around 200 of more than 500 claimants, said in January that USAG’s offer “showed complete disregard for the athletes” by also failing to release documents that would detail the abuse, according to the Post.

“We did the best that we could, and we won gold medals for Team USA,” Raisman said. “We’re asking them now to work really hard and to do the right thing by us. And we don’t feel that same effort from them.”