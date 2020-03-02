“The last month or so I’ve really been struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts,’’ wrote Minihane, who has long been open about his battles with mental health. “I’m going to enter a treatment program to fight this, so the show will be on hiatus. I’m scared that these thoughts and feelings are back, but this is life with depression. It’s a hard fight.”

Barstool Sports podcast host Kirk Minihane tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is entering a treatment program to care for his mental health and the show will be on hiatus.

Minihane has been hosting his eponymous show on Barstool since May 2019. He had previously been a morning show co-host at WEEI, where his confrontational style brought a stretch of high ratings but also frequent controversy to the station.

Advertisement

Minihane took a leave of absence from WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show in September 2018 for similar reasons.

He had revealed that August that he had checked himself into Winchester Hospital with suicidal thoughts. He said he was transferred to McLean Hospital in Belmont, where he underwent treatment.

Minihane briefly returned to the show, but went back on his leave of absence that September.

“Still battling mental health issues,’’ Minihane at the time. “Truth is I came back to work too fast.’’

Minihane left the “Kirk and Callahan” show in November 2018. A planned Radio.com program with WEEI’s parent company Entercom Communications never materialized, and he left to join Barstool last May.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.