With the 2020 NFL Combine officially wrapped, we’ve got a full list of who said they spoke with the Patriots at the NFL Combine.

Quarterbacks

  • Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he has met with the Patriots informally.
  • Jordan Love (Utah State) said he had an informal interview with the Patriots.
  • Jake Lutton (Oregon State) said he had a 15-minute informal meeting with the Patriots.
Wide receiver

  • Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met with the Patriots informally at the Senior Bowl.
  • KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots Monday.
  • Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Said Higgins: “It went good. I like those guys. They’re real cool.”
  • KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he has met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to assist with the wideouts.
  • Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with Patriots Monday night.
  • Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.
  • Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.
  • Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.
Tight ends

  • Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he has met with the Patriots.
  • Hunter Bryant (Washington) said he had an informal meeting with a Patriots scout.
  • Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) said he has met with the Patriots twice, at the Senior Bowl and informally at the Combine.
  • Stephen Sullivan (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night. The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior expressed interest in the organization’s “lunch pail mentality.” Added Trautman: “That’s definitely the type of franchise I can see myself playing for.”
Running backs

  • Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Joshua Kelley (UCLA) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
Offensive lineman

  • Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.
  • Center Jake Hanson (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Dante Scarnecchia, who recently retired as the Patriots offensive line coach.
  • Tackle Austin Jackson (USC) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Guard Solomon Kindley (Georgia) said he met with Scarnecchia.
  • Shane Lemieux (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Scarnecchia.
  • Guard Damien Lewis (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Lucas Niang (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Tackle Matt Peart (Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Terence Steele (Texas Tech) said he met with Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
Defensive backs

  • Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.

Defensive linemen

  • Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Raekwon Davis (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Rashard Lawrence (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
Linebackers

  • Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Josh Uche (Michigan) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. His takeaway: “They like versatile players. They like players who can do a multitude of things — aggressive, physical players.”

Kickers

  • Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern) said he met with the Patriots Tuesday.
