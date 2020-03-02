With the 2020 NFL Combine officially wrapped, we’ve got a full list of who said they spoke with the Patriots at the NFL Combine.
Quarterbacks
- Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he has met with the Patriots informally.
- Jordan Love (Utah State) said he had an informal interview with the Patriots.
- Jake Lutton (Oregon State) said he had a 15-minute informal meeting with the Patriots.
Wide receiver
- Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met with the Patriots informally at the Senior Bowl.
- KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots Monday.
- Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Said Higgins: “It went good. I like those guys. They’re real cool.”
- KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he has met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to assist with the wideouts.
- Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
- Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with Patriots Monday night.
- Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.
- Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.
- Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.
Tight ends
- Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he has met with the Patriots.
- Hunter Bryant (Washington) said he had an informal meeting with a Patriots scout.
- Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) said he has met with the Patriots twice, at the Senior Bowl and informally at the Combine.
- Stephen Sullivan (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night. The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior expressed interest in the organization’s “lunch pail mentality.” Added Trautman: “That’s definitely the type of franchise I can see myself playing for.”
Running backs
- Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
- Joshua Kelley (UCLA) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
Offensive lineman
- Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.
- Center Jake Hanson (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Dante Scarnecchia, who recently retired as the Patriots offensive line coach.
- Tackle Austin Jackson (USC) said he met with the Patriots.
- Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
- Guard Solomon Kindley (Georgia) said he met with Scarnecchia.
- Shane Lemieux (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Scarnecchia.
- Guard Damien Lewis (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Lucas Niang (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
- Tackle Matt Peart (Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots.
- Terence Steele (Texas Tech) said he met with Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
Defensive backs
- Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
Defensive linemen
- Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.
- Raekwon Davis (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
- Rashard Lawrence (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
Linebackers
- Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
- Josh Uche (Michigan) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. His takeaway: “They like versatile players. They like players who can do a multitude of things — aggressive, physical players.”
Kickers
- Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern) said he met with the Patriots Tuesday.