Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.

Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met with the Patriots informally at the Senior Bowl.

KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots Monday.

Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Said Higgins: “It went good. I like those guys. They’re real cool.”

KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he has met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to assist with the wideouts.

Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.

Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with Patriots Monday night.

Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.

Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.

James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.

Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.