MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale section of Manila after a recently dismissed security guard opened fire and took dozens of people hostage, an official said.

Mayor Francis Zamora of the Philippine capital's San Juan area said the gunman shot one person at the V-Mall. The victim was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Zamora said a negotiator was trying to talk to the gunman — a disgruntled former security guard at the shopping complex — inside a mall administration office.