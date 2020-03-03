It’s been three years since the #5WomenArtists hashtag went viral, challenging social media users to name five female artists. The task proved difficult for many, thereby highlighting rampant gender disparities in the art world.

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts hopes to help remedy the situation with “The Lonely Palette” podcast. Created by Tamar Avishai — the museum’s first-ever podcaster-in-residence — each episode tells the story of one artwork from the MFA’s “Women Take the Floor.” On view through May 3, the exhibition owns up to the museum’s historical shortcomings when it comes to collecting women artists.