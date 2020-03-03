It’s been three years since the #5WomenArtists hashtag went viral, challenging social media users to name five female artists. The task proved difficult for many, thereby highlighting rampant gender disparities in the art world.
Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts hopes to help remedy the situation with “The Lonely Palette” podcast. Created by Tamar Avishai — the museum’s first-ever podcaster-in-residence — each episode tells the story of one artwork from the MFA’s “Women Take the Floor.” On view through May 3, the exhibition owns up to the museum’s historical shortcomings when it comes to collecting women artists.
Released Sunday, Avishai’s inaugural episode as podcaster-in-residence explores Cuban-American painter Carmen Herrera’s “Blanco y Verde (no. 1),” a striking abstract work created in 1962. Next up: Avishai will unpack “Pillar,” a Louise Bourgeois sculpture from 1949-50. Subsequent episodes will explore works by Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo. A new episode will be released every Sunday in March.
Founded in 2016, “The Lonely Palette” strives to make art history interesting and accessible to a general listenership. Avishai trained as an art historian before falling in love with radio production and teaching. Her relationship with the MFA dates to 2010, when she started giving Spotlight Talks in the galleries. Avishai lived in Somerville before relocating to Cleveland last year.