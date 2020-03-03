“Breeders” is a new Tuesday night comedy on FX that works with the same blueprint as so many other parenting-is-a-drag comedies. The married couple or single parent at the center of these stories asked for parenthood, but now they’re miserable — or at least miserable on the surface; deep down they know they made the right choice (cue the “awwwww”s).

But “Breeders” stands out — in the ways the brilliant “Catastrophe” did — for its painful honesty, intimacy, messiness, and fine cast. Martin Freeman (he was the Jim Halpert character on the original “The Office”) stars as the husband and father of two, Paul, who struggles with his patience in ugly ways. He vows not to lose his temper with the 4-year-old and the 7-year-old, but he can’t help himself. He’s a person who always thought he was a nice guy — but now his rage surprises him. Daisy Haggard (she’s the star and co-writer of “Back to Life” and a former “Episodes” cast member) plays wife and mother Ally, who is less tightly wound than Paul but nonetheless exasperated with her kids more than she’d like.