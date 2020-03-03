“Breeders” is a new Tuesday night comedy on FX that works with the same blueprint as so many other parenting-is-a-drag comedies. The married couple or single parent at the center of these stories asked for parenthood, but now they’re miserable — or at least miserable on the surface; deep down they know they made the right choice (cue the “awwwww”s).
But “Breeders” stands out — in the ways the brilliant “Catastrophe” did — for its painful honesty, intimacy, messiness, and fine cast. Martin Freeman (he was the Jim Halpert character on the original “The Office”) stars as the husband and father of two, Paul, who struggles with his patience in ugly ways. He vows not to lose his temper with the 4-year-old and the 7-year-old, but he can’t help himself. He’s a person who always thought he was a nice guy — but now his rage surprises him. Daisy Haggard (she’s the star and co-writer of “Back to Life” and a former “Episodes” cast member) plays wife and mother Ally, who is less tightly wound than Paul but nonetheless exasperated with her kids more than she’d like.
They deal with predictable domestic disasters, some of them feebly constructed, but the British realism makes it all feel less sitcomy and manipulative than other shows of its ilk. One of the best treats is the relationship between Paul and Ally. They clearly have a bond in their dry humor and their mutual exhaustion, and in episode 2 their competitiveness toward another couple in terms of getting their kids into a better school is charming. Together, they wonder in depth about the best ways to literally smother their kids — knowing, of course, as we do, that they would never hurt them. With his parents (Joanna Bacon and Alun Armstrong) and her father (Michael McKean) in the mix, their lives are stressed to the max, but their connection endures.
So it’s not easy for good people to raise good people. As “Breeders” has it, child-rearing is a process filled with failure and frustration and joy and humor, and it often leads to moments of great self-understanding.
