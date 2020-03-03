That was the charge back in 2018, when Steve Locke was an artist-in-residence for the city. His research led him to propose, “Auction Block Memorial at Faneuil Hall: A Site Dedicated to Those Enslaved Africans and African-Americans Whose Kidnapping and Sale Here Took Place and Whose Labor and Trafficking Through the Triangular Trade Financed the Building of Faneuil Hall.”

The public art piece, a 10-by-16 feet bronze plate heated to body temperature containing a map of the Triangular Trade, was meant to force Boston to recognize its role in slavery. Black people were bought and sold just outside of Faneuil Hall on Merchant’s Row. Peter Faneuil was a human trafficker. Locke wanted to confront that reality.

But last July, a week before the public hearing on his art, the Boston NAACP came out in opposition to the project. It said the process was not public enough.

Locke withdrew the work and moved to New York, where he’d already taken a job at the Pratt Institute.

But the city says they still support the idea. The NAACP says it could get behind a project like Locke’s with the proper public process. Locke said he’d love to see it happen but it’s up to Bostonians. So what will become of “Auction Block?”

We asked readers how they thought Boston should mark its history with slavery. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Whatever it takes.

“Do whatever needs to be done to bring ‘Auction Block’ to Boston on the Faneuil Hall site,” says Patrice Stearly. "The mayor, AIR, whomever is the appropriate mediator must bring the NAACP and the Black community into a process to bring this important installation of art and truth to fruition. It belongs in Boston! "

Listen to the people.

Janet England says we need storytelling from real people, suggesting the city, “hold events in neighborhoods of color see the strengths, resiliency and the intergenerational effects of slavery.”

Face facts.

“That auction block is so important,” says Stephanie St. Martin. “Kids think slavery didn’t happen here — only in the South. And as a result, our rhetoric to those in the South was wrong: we blamed them for something we did too. And sadly, Boston is considered one of the most racist cities in America. It’s time we acknowledge our history and move forward together.”

Charlotte Moore thinks Locke’s work is an appropriate way to tell the truth, writing, “It honestly recognizes the damage that has been done to enslaved people and free people (those of us who were never enslaved but now live in a country that is still dishonest and ignorant of its past). This is what it is like to be human — to understand each other, to feel each other’s pain, and to reach out to each other. We cannot heal as a nation until we fully grasp what is in our past.”

Don’t change the name. Complete the story.

“Steve Locke’s Auction Block Memorial should be in front of Faneuil Hall,” says Joan Canterbury. “It doesn’t belong in Rhode Island or anywhere else. The name of the hall should not be changed. Boston is a historical city.”

Do more.

“I still hope that Boston could host Locke’s work,” writes Lee Farris. "It seems like it should not be that difficult for the city and the NAACP to agree on and carry out a valid public process for an art work at Faneuil Hall, and possibly other art works at other locations.

I would be interested in Boston creating a series of signs on/near buildings and in public spaces that described what happened in that location with regard to slavery, including acts of resistance to slavery. I would hope it also addresses enslavement of indigenous people too. We all need to learn a lot more about slavery in Boston."













































