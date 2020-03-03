Midwood Investment on Monday filed initial plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for an office building at the corner of Washington and Bromfield streets, where the New York-based firm owns a string of storefronts that have gradually emptied over the last several years.

A key corner in Downtown Crossing could soon be the base of a 21-story office tower, the latest in a wave of new buildings in the neighborhood.

In a brief letter to BPDA, Midwood president John Usdan outlined a 21-story, 424,400-square-foot building with two stories of retail and office above, no parking, and improvements to the streetscape in the heart of Boston’s downtown shopping district. More details will come before the project begins public review.

“As we move into the next steps of the public approval process, we’re eager to work with our downtown neighbors and community groups on our plans for the project,” said Midwood president John Usdan in a statement. “We continue to see strong demand for office and retail space and see an excellent opportunity to positively transform this underutilized corner of downtown.”

The BPDA is partway through a planning process to guide development in this part of downtown; Midwood says they believe their proposal is “consistent” with where that plan is heading. And this is their third try to develop the site.

In 2008, it filed plans for a 28-story residential tower there, but those were shelved during the deep recession that began that fall. Midwood came back in 2016, as Millennium Tower was under construction across the street, with plans for a slender 59-story condo tower, Those plans were eventually scrapped amid stiff opposition from neighbors who warned that traffic would choke narrow blocks nearby and the huge parking entrance would mar Bromfield Street.

Now the developer is back with a smaller building and a less auto-centric plan, hoping the third time will be a charm.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.