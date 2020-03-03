Join Boston tech companies, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs at this Annual Wine & Tequila Party hosted by industry organization Technology Underwriting Greater Good. Meet four, early-stage nonprofits and vote on which will receive a $145,000 grant. Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m., The Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St., Boston. $140 to $200. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

The patent process

Discuss the patent application process and learn how to create a patent strategy for your business at this workshop hosted by professional organization Venture Café Cambridge. Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 1 Broadway, fifth floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Female finances

Plan your financial future and learn how to overcome obstacles that women face at this event from Staples Spotlight. Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Grow with Google

Learn how small business owners and entrepreneurs can use Google’s digital marketing tools to reach new customers. Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m. Staples, 186 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.