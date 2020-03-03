Qiagen announced last week that it had shipped a newly developed test kit to detect the virus that causes Covid-19 to four hospitals in China. The company says the kit can distinguish the novel coronavirus from 21 pathogens that cause serious respiratory disease and delivers results in about an hour with little effort by lab technicians. Qiagen was also shipping the kits to Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is buying the Dutch diagnostics company Qiagen in an $11.5 billion deal that expands the Waltham-based laboratory equipment firm’s ability to detect infectious diseases, including the new coronavirus.

Marc N. Casper, chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher, said the deal announced early Tuesday morning will help his company broaden its business, from scientific discovery to diagnostics.

“This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to leverage our industry-leading capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate innovation and address emerging healthcare needs," he said.

Qiagen provides life science and molecular diagnostic equipment and employs about 5,100 people at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. The company generated 2019 revenue of $1.53 billion. Its tests are used to extract, isolate, and purify DNA, RNA, and proteins from a wide range of biological samples. The tests then enrich the substances so they can be analyzed.

The transaction values Qiagen at about $11.5 billion at current exchange rates, which includes the assumption of roughly $1.4 billion of net debt. The deal represents a premium of about 23 percent to the closing price of Qiagen’s common stock Monday on the Frankfurt Prime Standard.

Thermo Fisher is the most valuable company based in Massachusetts, with a market capitalization of more than $121 billion. The company’s share price was unchanged Tuesday morning in pre-market trading.

