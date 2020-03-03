Then he slowly pulled away and told me he'd met someone else who interested him and wanted to see how things could pan out with her. We talked around it, but he didn't seem interested in reframing the relationship to keep seeing me in some respect, or really to even build/maintain a friendship. My feelings are really hurt. It seems like he chose to spend time with someone else, and I have a lot of "why wasn't I good enough?" thoughts, especially since we had such a short period of time together. I couldn't sustain his interest for even a few months?

I was recently seeing a man who told me that he struggled with monogamy but would respect the fact that I didn’t want to sleep with someone who was also sleeping with others. We had a few great weeks together — dates, great sex, laughter, and support.

Any advice for re-framing/getting over something like this?

— Reframe

A. Here’s the re-frame:

He told you he struggled with monogamy. As soon as he found another potential partner (because he never stopped looking), he pursued that new experience. He did exactly what he said he would do.

You asked about building a friendship, but he was never in this for a pal. This man has been so honest about how he operates (what a gift!). Many people ask for friendship to make a breakup less hurtful, but this person is all about full transparency. He didn't see the need to offer something platonic when he knew you wanted more. Also, he knew you deserved more.

Let's say you'd sustained his interested for eight months. A year. Two. I don't know that a breakup would feel much better at that point. It would probably feel much worse, actually. It's better that you didn't get used to having him in your life.

This breakup isn't about you not being enough. Whenever you doubt that, re-read the first sentence of your letter. It tells you everything you need to know.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

He was honest with you from the beginning. Next time pay more attention to what someone is saying to you and don’t get caught up in your feelings. -RICH1273-

You went into the experience knowing his lifestyle was vastly different than yours. It was always bound to come to him meeting someone else, maybe that person aligns more with his choices and he knows that it would be a struggle to continue with you when you’re not exactly ok with non-monogamy. He doesn’t want to maintain because he’d probably get some push back from you regarding seeing others, no matter how much you talked it through. it’s not that you’re not good enough, it’s that you’re fundamentally incompatible. BRAVE-NEW-WORLD

This letter makes me sad for you. Not because of what happened, but because you are even writing it in the first place. A man told you that he likes to have sex with a lot of partners, although he acknowledged you don’t. And a few weeks in, he leaves you for reasons he honestly explained in the beginning. You weren’t blindsided and truthfully you barely knew him. LUPELOVE

When someone tells you who they are... LISTEN. And BELIEVE them! BOSTONSWEETS21

Don’t willingly get yourself into situations you know you can’t handle. Diversify your support network so that when something minor happens in your life (like a guy you saw for a couple weeks dumping you) you can just go ahead and move on. This isn’t worth whatever emotional energy you’re spending on it. MCDIMMERSON

I’m going to focus on one word you used to describe a great fling: “support.” I have no idea how support figured in to you enjoying the first few weeks of a relationship. If you’re dumping all your stress (I hate my boss, my cat is sick, my mom said something to make me feel bad about myself, etc.) on somebody in the first few weeks of a relationship to the point that you can feel their support, you shouldn’t be stunned if they head for the hills PMCD101

We had a few great weeks together — dates, great sex, laughter, and support.Awesome. Now move on. MOOSEDODGER----

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.