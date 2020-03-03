The Emerald Isle’s whiskey was a power player in the early 1900s, when about 200 distilleries dotted the verdant landscape. But the Irish War of Independence and the ultimate break from the United Kingdom in 1922, which cut off access to the British Empire’s many trading partners, combined with Prohibition in the United States, a major export market, and two World Wars sent the industry tumbling. Then blended Scotch pulled a coup. Domination ensued. Ireland’s distilleries sputtered and in 1980 only two remained operational. Today there are over 25 and, by most estimates, two dozen more in the works.

Irish whiskey’s comeback story is better than the one about the time the 2017 Patriots clawed their way out of a 25-point hole in the fourth quarter to win the Super Bowl in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

This is largely due to a growing interest in global whiskeys in general. In the mid- to late-aughts, as bourbon was scrambling its way up from the bottom shelf, people looked overseas for new flavors. Irish whiskey, with its traditionally bright, easy-drinking character, made it an easy score with US bar-goers. The numbers tell the ensuing tale best.

In 2019, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, a trade organization, nearly 4.9 million 9-liter cases of Irish whiskey were sold in the United States, generating $1.1 billion in revenue for distillers. Compare that to a decade ago, when sales clocked in at 1.1 million cases, generating $197 million. For drama’s sake, we can look back to 2003 when a meager 434,000 cases were sold, yielding $74 million. That’s a gob-smacking increase of 1336 percent revenue growth to today.

But even popular traditional drinks are not exempt from the cardinal rule of business: innovate or die. Jameson has largely been the marquee Irish whiskey throughout the revival. Part of it is made from grains distilled in a column still, an efficient piece of circa-1830 equipment that strips away heavier compounds to yield a light, vibrant spirit. It also includes a proportion of whiskey made with malted and unmalted barley in much older style pot stills that produce a robust, brawny liquor. Today distilleries are rejuvenating an old-world tradition of whiskeys made almost entirely from single pot still spirit. They’re electric renditions of the familiar acoustic style — fresh yet rich, honeyed yet malty.

Kilbeggan, Ireland’s oldest distillery, established in 1757, released Single Pot Still in February. Teeling Distillery, which became the first new operation in Dublin in 125 years when it opened in 2014, released a single pot still variety in 2018. Smaller companies are also staking a claim. Donal O’Gallachoir, Irish expat and Bostonian, until recently relocating to Chicago, cofounded Glendalough, 25 miles south of Dublin, in 2011 and launched his first whiskey in 2013. His single pot still expression debuted in 2018.

“Irish whiskey is the story of different styles — single malt, pot still, single grain,” said O’Gallachoir, whose company is known for experimenting with barrel types and aging techniques. “We want to say ‘this is not what you think Irish whiskey is.’”

Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com.

