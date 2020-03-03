Serves 4

Large white beans, such as butter beans or cannellini, give this chicken stew some heft. Buy a whole chicken and cut it into quarters or get a quartered bird or start with chicken pieces. Brown them, then take them out of the pan and start building the flavorful liquid the chicken will simmer in. You need a generous base of root vegetables -- rainbow carrots will give the pot some color -- then mellow a quartet of spices in the pan (cumin, coriander, sweet paprika, and crushed red pepper), add chopped tomatoes, a little chicken stock and some water, the browned chicken, the white beans, slices of orange (try Cara Cara or a blood orange), and olives. As the dish cooks, the orange flesh gives the pot a big hit of citrus, olives lend saltiness, and the beans temper the spices. It's satisfying but light with tagine-like flavors.

1 whole chicken (3 1/2 pounds), quartered or 3 1/2 pounds chicken quarters Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil, or more, if needed 1 onion, chopped 3 carrots, thinly sliced 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons ground coriander 2 teaspoons sweet paprika 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 can (about 15 ounces) chopped tomatoes 1 cup chicken stock 1½ cups water 4 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano ½ Navel orange, Cara Cara, or blood orange, very thinly sliced (with the rind) 1 can (15 or 16 ounces) large white beans, such as butter beans or cannellini ½ cup pitted black or green olives in brine Extra sprigs fresh oregano, leaves chopped (for garnish)

1. Sprinkle the chicken pieces on both sides with salt and black pepper.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Set the chicken, skin side down, in one layer. Let it cook without disturbing for 5 minutes. Turn the chicken and cook 5 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic to the pan. Turn the heat to medium-low. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the vegetables are starting to soften. Add more oil to the pan if it seems dry.

4. Sprinkle the cumin, coriander, paprika, and red pepper into the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

5. Return the chicken to the pan, skin side up, with any juices that accumulated in the bowl. Pour in the stock and water. Sprinkle with oregano. Tuck the orange slices, white beans, and olives into the pan between and around the chicken.

6. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer gently for 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast registers 160 degrees.

7. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt or red pepper, if you like. To serve, cut each piece in half. Use kitchen shears to halve the breasts horizontally (so the wings each have a generous piece of meat on them) to make 4 white-meat pieces. Cut between the drumstick and thigh on the legs to make 4 dark-meat pieces. Sprinkle with extra oregano.

Sheryl Julian