Serves 4 generously

Chili is as satisfying as a winter meal gets. It's hearty and warming, fills the tummy, and is full of protein and good flavors. This vegetarian version offers an appealing chewiness and extra substance because it's made with farro, a nutritious dried grain in the wheat family, along with pinto beans; you can use kamut or wheat berries in place of the farro, if you like. Farro comes pearled, semi-pearled, and whole, but typically the label doesn't tell you what's inside. It takes 20 to 30 minutes to cook; if your package states a longer time, use those instructions. Chipotle pepper flakes (also called crushed chipotle pepper) adds a nice smoky-spicy flavor. Garnish bowls with cilantro and, if you like, with crushed tortilla chips for some crunch.

8 cups water, or more if needed Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 cup farro 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 teaspoon chipotle pepper flakes 2 teaspoons dried oregano 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes 2 cans (about 15 ounces each) pinto beans, drained and rinsed ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro 1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips (optional)

1. In a large flameproof casserole that will hold all the ingredients, bring 5 cups of the water and a generous pinch of salt to a boil. Add the farro, return to a boil, and lower the heat. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until just tender and still firm-chewy. Drain in a colander.

2. In the same pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until it starts to turn golden brown.

3. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste, chipotle pepper flakes, oregano, and cumin. Stir well. Add the tomatoes, the remaining 3 cups of water, and a generous sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

4. Stir in the beans and farro. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, adding more water, if needed, if the chili seems too thick. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and chipotle pepper, if you like.

5. Ladle the chili into 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with cilantro and tortilla chips, if using.

Lisa Zwirn