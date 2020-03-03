Serves 6

A strata is a great way to utilize stale bread and other leftovers. Made in sweet and savory combinations for centuries, the bread pudding called strata (the word means "layers") became a popular American brunch dish in the 1980s. Besides bread, strata are filled with vegetables and custard. You can use leftover cooked vegetables, but if you're starting from scratch, like this one, which is layered with roasted butternut squash, onions, and shiitakes, assembling a strata can be a bit time-consuming. Luckily it can be made and assembled a day or two in advance. In fact, you have to refrigerate the dish for at least two hours before baking, so prepping ahead is part of the plan.

VEGETABLES

2 small peeled butternut squash halves, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 3 cups) 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 onion, thinly sliced 5 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, caps thinly sliced 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. On the baking sheet, spread out the squash and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss with your hands and spread out again. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, or until tender.

3. In a skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium-low. Cook the onion, stirring occasionally, for 12 to 15 minutes, or until it begins to caramelize.

4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. When it is hot, add the mushrooms and garlic to the onions. Turn the heat down to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Cool.

CUSTARD

Butter (for the dish) 1 loaf (1 pound) ciabatta, challah, or other flavorful white bread, cut into 1-inch cubes 9 eggs 3 cups whole milk 2½ cups grated Parmesan ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon salt

1. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish (2 inches deep).

2. Spread the bread on a baking sheet and toast it in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until slightly golden; cool completely. If the bread is stale, cut the baking time to 5 minutes.

3. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, 2 cups of the Parmesan, nutmeg, and salt.

4. Scatter half the bread in the baking dish. Add the butternut, then the mushroom-onion mixture. Cover with the remaining bread. Pour the custard mixture on top. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan.

5. Cover the dish with foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or for up to 2 days.

6. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

7. Leave the foil on the strata. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and custard is set at the edges. (Total baking time is 45 to 50 minutes.) Let the dish sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Lauren Allen