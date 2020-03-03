His book, he writes, is an attempt to understand what was on this land in ancient times, what the cooking consisted of throughout history, how the Irish used what they had, and what the cuisine could be in the future. Today’s chefs are using produce harvested locally, but he’d like to see them showcasing more shellfish from the surrounding waters.

In “The Irish Cookbook” (Phaidon, $49.95), celebrated Irish chef and restaurateur JP McMahon set out to search for the old foods of Ireland, not just potato-related dishes. The tuber was important food for the poor in the late 18th and 19th centuries, writes the author, but it came relatively late in the country’s history.

Chef JP McMahon, author of "The Irish Cookbook." Ed Schofield (custom credit)

McMahon is a food columnist for The Irish Times and with his wife, Drigin Gaffey, runs EatGalway Restaurant Group and its four establishments — Tartare Cafe + Wine Bar, the Michelin-starred Aniar Restaurant & Boutique Cookery School, and Cava Bodega, a Spanish tapas spot. He is also symposium director for Food on the Edge, a two-day global conference held in Galway.

“The Irish Cookbook” offers a recipe for Scotch eggs, deep-fried, crispy, sausage-wrapped soft-cooked eggs (Anglo-Irish upper-class picnic food for hunts, they originated in England in the late 18th century); a recipe for brotchan roy, a creamy soup made with leeks and steel-cut oats that the author found a reference to in a 9th-century monastery manuscript; potato crisp sandwiches, which all children know and love, buttered white bread with potato chips tucked inside; collared eel, in which a boned eel is rolled up, boiled, and pickled (eel fishing in Ireland goes back to the Bronze Age); lamb stew in its purest form, with lamb neck or shoulder, onions, and potatoes. Although there are almost as many sheep as people in his country, writes McMahon, throughout history, people made stew when a landlord slaughtered a sheep and sent the off-cuts to the tenants.

This book is packed with compelling stories and fascinating information. Think of it as a course on Irish cuisine, told by a serious chef.

JP McMahon will speak at JFK Library, Columbia Point, Boston, on March 9, 6-7:30 p.m., moderated by Dr. Robert Mauro, director of the Boston College Irish Institute. The talk is open to the public and free. Reservations 617-514-1643 or www.jfklibrary.org.

