On Monday, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty released a new video of the luxurious Chestnut Hill spread that the Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen , put up for sale more than seven months ago. (The original price was even steeper, at a cool $39.5 million.)

Looks like Tom Brady may be getting eager to unload his $33.9 million Brookline mansion.

The video gives well-heeled house hunters—and curious sports fans, like us—a good look at the sumptuous 12,112-square-foot abode, which features five bedrooms, a grand staircase, wine room, gym, eat in- and chef’s kitchen, and a circular driveway with room for up to 20 vehicles. (Perfect for game day parties!)

Advertisement

Photos of some rooms have been previously released, but the new video takes viewers on what looks to be a full tour. In addition to the sunny kitchen and dining room, the camera captures a massive media room, several bedrooms, a massage studio with what looks to be a float tank, a gorgeous backyard guest house, and so many bathrooms, powder rooms, and oversize marble showers that we lost count.

But perhaps you’re unmoved by such amenities, and care only about having a nice yard for the kiddies to run around in. The Brady-Bundchen pad boasts over 5 acres near the ninth hole of the oh-so-exclusive golf course The Country Club.

What this means for Brady’s future with the Patriots is unclear. Finding a buyer for a $34 million mansion takes time, and a professionally shot video tour of the home seems sure to generate interest. And if the GOAT is planning on purchasing a new home base ... elsewhere, a sale would free up a nice chunk of change.









































Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.