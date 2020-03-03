Dark chocolate bars made with oat milk are a recent addition to the Endangered Species Chocolate brand, a company that contributes 10 percent of profits to wildlife and conservation groups. Oat milk, one of the creamiest dairy-free milks on the market, soothes the dark chocolate’s bitterness, giving the confections a smooth taste and the mouthfeel of milk chocolate. With 55 percent cocoa (the company sources its cocoa from West Africa through Fair Trade), the three varieties include a bar of plain dark chocolate, one with sea salt and almonds, and another with rice crisps ($3.49 for 3 ounces). They are certified vegan and gluten-free. Don’t discard the colorful label with its African elephant logo before you read the inside. You’ll learn about the risks of extinction of the Grauer’s gorilla, Grevy’s zebra, or the rusty, patched bumblebee (each flavor features a story) and where your money is going. You’ll feel good that your dollars can help make a difference. Available at Whole Foods Market locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND