Which is how I found myself at Ye Olde Cottage. I was idling behind a shuddering minivan when I spotted the signage — in business since 1952! — and a poster for iced coffee. I looked at the clock. I had a couple hours to spare before my next assignment. Why not? Why the heck not?

Consider Boston Post Road in Weston. I make this trek every week to get to a standing appointment. For months now, there has been ongoing roadwork resulting in one-way traffic, gaggles of angry SUVs, blaring horns, wrong-way drivers, and officers trying to keep from getting run over.

So I pulled into the parking lot and wandered into the time warped love child of “Twin Peaks” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Red bar stools. Formica tables. Walls that could be lovingly described as “1976 rec-room chic.” Jukeboxes at every table touting hits from Jerry Vale and Bobby Darin. (No, they don’t work.) A wizened fellow at the counter pontificating about local politics. Amos Tupper, is that you? Within seconds, I’m greeted with a mustard-yellow menu.

“Sorry for the delay,” says my server, Peter, who tells me that he’s really just a pal of the owner, Steve Allen, who threw out his back. What delay? Ye Olde, indeed!





Allen, 68, bought the restaurant in 1999, sold it in 2006 — “I got an offer I couldn’t refuse,” he says — and took over again in 2016 with his wife, Dolores. The diner functions as a news hub and cross-section of the town’s population.

“I have everyone from multi-billionaires to workers coming in, regulars who’ve lived in Weston since they were born, like Jimmy the Barber,” says Allen, a retired printer who lives in Maynard. “This is the place to socialize. My regulars come in to figure out what’s going on in the world, you know?” I know.

You can order breakfast or lunch, including eggs over easy on sausage patties with home fries and toast, named after longtime patron (and onetime Weston resident) Lydia Shire. She vouches for the patty melts, too.

There’s also eggs Benedict, corned beef hash; and a bacon, egg, and cheese served on French toast. For lunch, some standard sandwiches: hot pastrami on rye, BLT, egg salad.

I usually judge these places, though, by the quality of their grilled cheese and tomato with fries. I don’t want a fancy selection of fromage or extras like avocado. No, I want buttery white bread pressed against oozing American cheese and a slender, juicy tomato. The fries should be salty, but not too salty, and crisp.

And they are, even though Allen admittedly didn’t even know how to make tuna fish when he bought the restaurant.

“You learn as you go,” he says. “If you can read, you can cook.”

My sandwich tastes the way a good grilled cheese should: mealy and buttery, with rivulets of rubbery white cheese stretching out the sides. The fries are hot and crispy. The ketchup comes in a bright-red squeeze bottle. I am happy, and it is $5.95, the total scrawled on an old-fashioned check and settled in cash. Peter beams from behind the counter.

Allen says that ongoing construction outside the restaurant has been a deterrent for some, but his loyal patrons visit no matter what. When I’m there, every booth is filled: with older folks catching up, a mom and young daughter sharing chicken tenders, and a dude in a construction vest in no hurry to leave.

Neither am I.

Ye Olde Cottage, 403 Boston Post Road, Weston, 781-893-9810, www.yeoldecottage.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.