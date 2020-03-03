Recreational marijuana consumers now have a new option in Massachusetts.

CommCan, a local family-owned marijuana company, unveiled what it says is the state’s first cannabis-infused soda last week. MassLive reports that the company began selling cans of the lemon-flavored drink, Sip, at its Millis store Friday, and plans to also offer it at its medical-only dispensary in Southborough. The shop in Millis began retail sales just last November.

According to CommCan’s website, the 8.4-ounce cans contain five milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol — the chemical in marijuana that causes a high — and the soda is made from a THC distillate concentrate from marijuana flower grown at their cultivation facility in Medway. The “low-dose” of THC makes for a “highly sessionable experience,” in which consumers feel the effects of the drink within 15-30 minutes, according to CommCan’s menu — quicker than an edible but slower than smoking or vaping.