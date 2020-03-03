fb-pixel

State Police have advice for Boston-bound commuters on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning: “You may want to seek an alternate route."

In a tweet posted to its official Twitter account around 6:30 a.m., State Police reported an 8-mile backup on the Pike eastbound due to an earlier truck crash near Charles Street.

No one was injured.



