State Police have advice for Boston-bound commuters on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning: “You may want to seek an alternate route."
In a tweet posted to its official Twitter account around 6:30 a.m., State Police reported an 8-mile backup on the Pike eastbound due to an earlier truck crash near Charles Street.
No one was injured.
