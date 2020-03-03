A car carrier clipped two overpasses on Route 128 southbound in Danvers and Peabody Tuesday morning, ripping off the roof of a new car, State Police said.
The car struck the Route 114 and Endicott Street overpasses shortly before 8:45 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
Police found the carrier pulled over on the side of the highway when they arrived at the scene, Procopio said. Six of the seven cars it was carrying were unharmed, but the brand new 2020 Chevrolet Trax that had hit the overpasses was folded over and completely destroyed, he said.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Rochester, N.H., had raised the height of the upper bed on the carrier to unload another car at an earlier stop, Procopio said. He said the driver had forgotten to lower the upper bed, which was carrying the Chevrolet, before driving off.
The man was cited for an over height-violation. No one was injured.
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspected both overpasses after the incident. Procopio said they have not found any major structural damages on the overpasses.
The right lane on 128 southbound was closed until about 10:50 a.m., Procopio said.
Procopio said the carrier, a 2014 Peterbilt truck, is owned by the Derry, N.H. based company Baier Transport.
