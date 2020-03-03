A car carrier clipped two overpasses on Route 128 southbound in Danvers and Peabody Tuesday morning, ripping off the roof of a new car, State Police said.

The car struck the Route 114 and Endicott Street overpasses shortly before 8:45 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Police found the carrier pulled over on the side of the highway when they arrived at the scene, Procopio said. Six of the seven cars it was carrying were unharmed, but the brand new 2020 Chevrolet Trax that had hit the overpasses was folded over and completely destroyed, he said.