Massachusetts does not require active voters to provide identification except in specific circumstances . Even in those cases, voters may cast a provisional ballot and return later with identification.

A reporter notified election officials that security staff at the Harbor Point Technology Center was asking voters for identification before they could enter the building to cast their ballots.

A polling station in Dorchester was improperly asking voters for identification Tuesday, prompting an apology from the city’s election office.

Debra O’Malley, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s office, said they immediately contacted the Boston Elections Department when they learned of the problem.

Advertisement

“Commissioner [Eneida] Tavares went to the polling place to speak with the property manager. She was able to resolve the issue and voters are no longer being asked for identification before accessing the building," O’Malley said.

It was unclear whether any voters were turned away or chose to leave due to intimidation.

“It is unlawful to impede access to a polling place. We will be speaking with the City of Boston after today about whether or not this polling place needs to be moved to another location for future elections,” O’Malley said.

The voting location reportedly had other issues on Tuesday, including a tabulation machine that malfunctioned and an elevator in the seven-story building complex breaking which prevented residents from leaving the building to vote.