East Greenwich closed one of its elementary schools on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” because a student’s sibling is sick after traveling abroad.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Frank Pallotta sent a letter notifying parents of the closure of the Meadowbrook Farms School.
“It is important to note that there are no students or staff that are persons under investigation for COVID-19,” he wrote.
Pallotta said that on Tuesday morning, he heard from a parent whose family had recently traveled abroad, and one of the children had awoken with a fever and a cough. That child does not attend East Greenwich schools, but a sibling attends Meadowbrook Farms. The student has no symptoms, he said.
Advertisement
The letter does not say which country the family visited.
East Greenwich schools contacted the state Department of Health immediately, the family was asked to contact health officials, and workers began cleaning the school Tuesday morning.
The school contains about 300 students. The school district has begun making automated calls to the families of students.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com