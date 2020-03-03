A 42-year-old man was arrested at a Chicopee motel early Tuesday after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into two judicial marshals on Monday outside a Connecticut courthouse, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, troopers identified the suspect as Jose A. Lopez.

The trouble started for Lopez on Monday when he turned up at court in Manchester, Conn. for a hearing in a misdemeanor case, according to the statement. He bolted from the courthouse at some point Monday, “possibly fearing he was going to be held,” the statement said.