A 42-year-old man was arrested at a Chicopee motel early Tuesday after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into two judicial marshals on Monday outside a Connecticut courthouse, according to Massachusetts State Police.
In a statement, troopers identified the suspect as Jose A. Lopez.
The trouble started for Lopez on Monday when he turned up at court in Manchester, Conn. for a hearing in a misdemeanor case, according to the statement. He bolted from the courthouse at some point Monday, “possibly fearing he was going to be held,” the statement said.
Once he got outside he hopped in his vehicle, as two judicial marshals gave chase on foot, according to the release. Lopez allegedly accelerated forward.
“LOPEZ drove into the two marshals outside the courthouse and continued to flee in the vehicle,” the statement said. “Both marshals were injured, one critically.”
Authorities knew about Lopez’s ties to the Springfield, Mass. area, so the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section got involved.
Troopers couldn’t locate Lopez overnight but closed in on the Motel 6 on Johnny Cake Hollow Road in Chicopee around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Lopez was apprehended in a room at the motel.
He’ll be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court as a fugitive before he’s eventually brought back to Connecticut, officials said.
