An elderly man collapsed and died after voting at the town hall in Blue Hill, Maine Tuesday morning, State Police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a 78-year-old man cast his Super Tuesday vote just before he collapsed and died, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland. Medical personnel attempted to revive the man before he was pronounced dead.

“Voting at the town hall was suspended for a time as first responders attended to the stricken man,” McCausland said in a statement. Voting resumed after about an hour.