Around 12:15 p.m., Lincoln, R.I., police responded to a report of a young child left unattended in a car at the casino, Captain Philip Gould said in a statement.

A 38-year-old man attending Twin River casino in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving his 3-year-old boy locked in a car with sub-freezing temperatures outside in a parking lot, police said.

Jermaine Jenkins, 38, of Pawtucket, was charged with cruelty or neglect of a child after he left his 3-year-old son in a car with below-freezing temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the boy locked in a car, which wasn’t running, in the a parking lot outside the casino, Gould said. He was secured in a car seat and wearing a winter coat and a hat. The temperature outside was approximately 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Shortly after officers found the child, a man later identified as Jermaine Jenkins, of Pawtucket, arrived at the car, Gould said. Officers spoke with Jenkins and learned that the boy was his son. Jenkins told police he had gone into the casino for a “couple of minutes," and surveillance footage later showed the child had been left unattended in the car for approximately 11 minutes.

The boy’s mother took custody of him, Gould said. Jenkins was taken into custody and brought to Lincoln Police headquarters. He was arraigned on charges of cruelty or neglect to a child and released.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.