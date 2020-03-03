Abraham was also ordered to pay his four victims $728,000 in restitution, and he will face deportation to Haiti following his sentence.

Reginald Abraham, 51, formerly of Dracut, was sentenced in federal court in Boston by US District Judge William G. Young to 21 years and 10 months in prison with 15 years of supervised release, according to a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, and Jason Molina, the acting special agent in charge of the Homeland Security investigations in Boston.

A man from Haiti is facing deportation after he was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to over 20 years in prison for using his houses in Dracut and Malden for sex trafficking, officials said.

Abraham was first investigated by law enforcement in January 2017 after they learned he was trafficking several victims, officials said. Usually using social media, Abraham would begin communicating with his victims in an attempt to get them to live with him.

He picked up the victims, who were all from Maine, and drove them to his house in Malden, and later his house in Dracut, officials said. Abraham would then force the women into prostitution throughout New England.

“He maintained his control over these victims through the use of physical violence, threats, rape, and giving and withholding drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine,” the statement said.

He trafficked the victims from 2012 to 2016, officials said.

Abraham was convicted by a federal jury on four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, in July 2019, officials said. He has been in federal custody since he was arrested and charged on Sept. 6, 2017.

The Portland, Maine Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dracut and Portland police departments assisted in the case, officials said. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah B. Foley and Stephen W. Hassink prosecuted the case.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.