Pete Buttigieg’s speech Sunday night in South Bend, ending his presidential campaign, was extraordinary on so many levels.

First, it showed the youngest candidate in the field, who would have been the youngest president had he been elected, was the most mature.

He looked at his disappointing results in South Carolina, especially his inability to gain any serious traction with Black voters, and concluded there was no way he could become the Democratic nominee.

Second, it was remarkable for its nuance. He believes Democrats are heading down a road to perdition if their strategy to take out Donald Trump was to promise a social and economic revolution, i.e. Bernie Sanders.

Advertisement

Finally, there was this powerful fact that his warning against embracing revolutionary politics stood in such stark contrast to him embracing his husband on stage.

It wasn’t that long ago that showing a man kiss another man on screen was a cultural taboo, meant to push boundaries or be outrageous. But on Sunday night, it happened as naturally as any other couple engaging in a reassuring PDA.

Buttigieg’s campaign was revolutionary because he was the first openly gay person to make a serious run at the presidency. The biggest knock against him wasn’t that he was gay, but that he was, at 38, relatively young and, as mayor of a small city, didn’t fit the traditional profile of a presidential candidate.

But imagine: you’re a gay adolescent or teenager, sitting at home, trying to figure out if or when to come out, how to tell your parents, how to tell your friends, and you watch an openly gay man say you can be anything you want, including president of the United States.

Buttigieg revealed himself not as a revolutionary but a hard-nosed Middle America pragmatist. The Bernie Bros will dismiss him as a dinosaur, but it’s a DINO — Democrat In Name Only — that Buttigieg resents. He resents Sanders flying a flag of convenience and does not believe a self-described socialist from Vermont who goes around extolling the virtues of Fidel Castro stands a chance of beating Donald Trump at this point of history. Instead, like many Democrats, he looks at Bernie and sees the ghosts of Walter Mondale and George McGovern.

Advertisement

Buttigieg encouraged his supporters to vote instead for someone who will improve the established system, not try to destroy it. In doing so, he launched the first especially incendiary salvo in what is now an open war to save the Democratic Party from having its standard bearer be someone who isn’t really a Democrat.

Garrison Nelson, a University of Vermont professor and political historian, observes that historically Sanders has tried to take out Democrats, running against them at least a dozen times in previous campaigns.

Bernie Sanders is anti-Trump, but he is not the Anti-Trump. When it comes to party bonafides, they have more in common than either would care to admit.

Trump isn’t and never was a real Republican. Sanders isn’t and never was a real Democrat. Instead, they set out to remake those respective parties in their image. Trump has largely succeeded, making a mockery of traditional Republican principles such as balanced budgets.

Sanders, however, is now facing a party less willing to be steamrolled into being something they say they aren’t.

Advertisement

In the end, voters will decide, just as they decided Pete Buttigieg is a nice, smart guy, but not a guy they want to be president. At least not now.

Less than 24 hours after Buttigieg pulled the plug, Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign, too. She was less coy than Buttigieg, immediately endorsing Joe Biden in an effort to unify the party around a candidate whose greatest attribute for die-hard Democrats is that he isn’t Bernie Sanders.

On Monday, Buttigieg and Klobuchar stood on a stage in Dallas and endorsed Biden together. In a city where the president who once epitomized the soul of the Democratic Party was murdered 57 years ago, they hoped to save their party from what they believe would be political suicide.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.