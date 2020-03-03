MBTA officials said Tuesday morning that all new Orange Line trains are being taken out of service.

“The new Orange Line trains have been temporarily taken out of service," MBTA officials tweeted at 5 a.m. "Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters which is being corrected to ensure the vehicles are reliable & safe for the duration of their service lives. We expect to return them to service later this week.”

MBTA officials also said the move “will not impact service this morning.”