MBTA officials said Tuesday morning that all new Orange Line trains are being taken out of service.
“The new Orange Line trains have been temporarily taken out of service," MBTA officials tweeted at 5 a.m. "Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters which is being corrected to ensure the vehicles are reliable & safe for the duration of their service lives. We expect to return them to service later this week.”
MBTA officials also said the move “will not impact service this morning.”
This was just the latest in a series of issues that have cropped up with the MBTA’s brand new Orange Line subway cars. The two new trains that were put into service last year had to taken offline for several weeks in the late fall and early winter due to a different problem, and a third set, which was expected to be brought online by the end of February, won’t make its debut for another month, T officials said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
