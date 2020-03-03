The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the city clerk’s office.

Voters in the city have the chance to participate in the primary election for the presidential race and a special municipal election timed for Super Tuesday that puts Northland Investment Corp.'s planned project in Newton Upper Falls on the ballot.

The project would consist of 180,000 square feet of office space; 115,000 square feet of retail and community space; about 10 acres of open space; and 800 apartments, including 120 affordable units, according to the developer.

The whole project would incorporate 14 buildings erected on about 22 acres of land at the intersection of Needham and Oak streets in proximity to Route 128 and the Newton Highlands MBTA station.

In December, the City Council approved Northland’s project with a pair of 17-7 votes: one vote to approve a special permit, and the other to change the zoning so the development could be built. But debate over the project continued.

After the City Council vote, opponents gathered thousands of signatures to put the project on the ballot as a voter referendum. The ballot question asks voters whether they approve the zoning change passed by the City Council.

Supporters of the project — which has been endorsed by advocates for housing, the environment, and local business — point to its inclusion of affordable housing and the opportunity to grow the city’s commercial tax base.

Northland also agreed to provide money for local projects, including funding to help pay for improvements at a local elementary school, a shuttle service to the MBTA station, and a traffic management plan.

But opponents say those measures are inadequate, arguing that Northland’s project is too large, will create too much traffic, and doesn’t include enough affordable housing.

The ballot question will be decided with a simple majority vote. A “yes” means the project can move forward; a “no” means the project as approved by the council can’t move forward.

Since the referendum effort began, sides in the Northland debate organized around two local ballot committees: Yes for Newton’s Future, which supports the project and has been funded by the developer, and the Committee for Responsible Development, which has been working to oppose it.

The opposition committee has also received assistance from a local nonprofit critical of the scope of development in the city, RightSize Newton.

The Committee for Responsible Development has filed multiple campaign finance complaints against Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, arguing she has inappropriately supported the project, including seeking state transportation grants for the area around the project.

Last month, the state awarded nearly $400,000 for those improvements, which would be adjacent to a $30 million project by the state Department of Transportation to upgrade Needham Street and Highland Avenue.

If the project is defeated at Tuesday’s ballot, it’s not immediately clear what comes next. Larry Gottesdiener, the chairman and chief executive officer of Northland, has told the Globe the company “will pursue other alternatives” for the parcels that make up the site.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.