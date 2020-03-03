This three-night Theatre Ink production, “Nitrous Oxide: An Evening of Sketch Comedy,” took longer than others in the school’s theater department. The cast spent months in student-led writing rooms exploring comedic genre and revising their sketches followed by weeks of rehearsal. In interviews leading up to their third and final production, students said the investment was worth it to produce something unique and completely their own.

In late September, posters began to pop up around Newton North High School asking students “Do You Think You’re Funny?” and inviting them to audition for an upcoming school production. Four months later, they took the stage at the school’s Little Theatre to perform more than 20 comedy sketches on subjects from juuling to the Iowa caucus to anti-Semitic graffiti in Newton.

Advertisement

The students’ material didn’t shy away from authority, with some satirical jabs at Newton’s mayor and superintendent of schools, as well as city residents. Some students said it was an emboldening opportunity to talk about the challenges facing their town and school.

“You get to put your ideas and thoughts out there,” Harry Minsky, a Newton North senior and one of the “Nitrous” directors, said. “You can really satirize things that feel close to you and use it as a tool to show that you’re more than just a high school student.”

Mikayla Alford, one of the show’s directors, said certain jokes about “vibe checks” and high school culture were lost on some in the audience while others were more surprising topics such as the new teachers’ contract.

“Of course, the other students in the audience can relate to those [jokes],” she said. ”But some of the adults in the audience are a little taken aback that we're saying these things, and that it’s really how we feel.”

Many of the students said the chance to be heard is what drew them to the production. Acting in student-written sketches feels more personal than a normal play or musical, they said.

Advertisement

“I think being able to express myself is a lot easier because I’m actually writing it,” Marley Craine, one of the cast members, said. “When I’m on stage, and I’m playing a part in a sketch that I wrote, I feel like it’s really just me being funny.”

Adam Brown, director of Theatre Ink, said he gives students plenty of room to create together without too much faculty interference.

“The beauty of their writing is that it's their voice — it's their comedic voice, it's their lens in the world,” Brown said. “You don’t want to edit to the point where you’re shutting down somebody’s voice.”

Toward the end of the script’s production, Brown said, he works with the students to make sure there is truth to the satire at play and that they are critically considering the effects of their words. The rejection process is an ongoing conversation, with some material getting cut or reworked as late as the day before closing night. During their first performances, one joke “didn’t land well” and “didn’t feel comfortable” so they changed it, Brown said.

Multiple students also said they formed close friendships during the production, even by “theater kid” standards. Part of this comes from the collaborative writing process, students said, as they aren’t afraid to try something new or fail. Sam Melville, a sophomore and first-time “Nitrous” cast member, said the show has helped him gain confidence.

Advertisement

Not all of Melville’s jokes landed well during the writing process, so when it came time for the show, he “wasn’t afraid to not get a laugh.” Without this preparation, he said, he probably would have written a “super mediocre sketch” instead of pushing himself to create something better.

Newton North senior and first-time “Nitrous” cast member Myles Murphy said the friendships among cast members allowed them to create a better show.

“The end product is almost a result of the relationships and rapport that we've built, rather than us becoming friends through the end product,” Murphy said.

Students performed the show three nights in a row starting Feb. 6. Each show was two hours long and had audience members laughing, even provoking a couple outbursts. One audience member yelled with a giggle, “That’s so stupid!” Alford said audience reaction is one of the best parts of the show.

“Being on stage watching people laugh at what you do and what you wrote, that's just like a really amazing experience,” Alford said. “It feels really good.”

The students of Newton North High School’s Theatre Ink have been performing “Nitrous Oxide” annually for about a decade.

“I think ‘Nitrous’ helped me formulate more opinions on things and think more critically,” Melville said. “To not be afraid to share that and be proud to put my name on something that I worked hard at.”

Kaelyn Tindall can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.