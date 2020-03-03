“I reached out to see if she was willing to work with the rather rustic aesthetic of it, and she was awesome,” said venue co-owner Erin Williams. “I love seeing where her mind goes.”

Take the rooms she designed at The Barn on Benson’s Pond, an event space and wedding venue on a cranberry farm in Middleborough. Macdonald’s task was to create a place for the bride and her bridesmaids to get ready, and another for the groom and his groomsmen – both located in an old farm building.

Jennifer Macdonald has a knack for looking at old things and seeing something new – a talent that guides her work as a designer who’s known for repurposing materials in quirky but meaningful ways.

In the groom’s room, for example, Macdonald left the antique hand tools that were on one wall and complemented them with shelving made from old cranberry boxes, lights made from industrial pulleys, and wineglass holders crafted from old pitchforks. A large wooden spool that once held electric cable became a table.

In the bride’s room, old shutters became hangers for the bride’s and bridesmaids’ dresses. The bathroom mirror was assembled from antique silver hand mirrors that Macdonald found “on a picking trip” in Texas.

“My design style is eclectic for sure,” Macdonald said in a recent interview. “I love anything with character — from a 1950s cake tin found in a barn, to an antique wooden crate left in an old factory, to a Victorian era oil painting, to new handmade pottery and art. I will try to incorporate pieces that make sense into every design and also that tell a story about that location or family.”

Macdonald isn’t professionally trained as an interior designer – her first career was in IT, designing websites and reports, and she is also a realtor – but she grew up in Sandwich surrounded by antique homes and immersed in the local museum culture, in which both her mother and grandmother worked. Her grandmother also redid the rooms in her home on a regular basis, and enlisted Macdonald’s help with everything from stenciling walls and ceilings to putting up and removing wallpaper.

The experience came in handy when Macdonald and her husband, Mike Lemieux — who also grew up in Sandwich, has collected old carpentry tools since he was child, and restores antique motorcycles on the side ― began buying and restoring old houses.

They started in Everett about 10 years ago and, with their company, Full Circle Homes, have since redone more than 25 antique homes on the South Shore. Many are in Plympton, where Macdonald and Lemieux live on 40 acres with their two children, two horses, six chickens, and a dog.

One of Macdonald’s favorite projects is the house at 39 Ring Road in Plympton, which Full Circle restored in 2017 and still owns as rental property. She has since learned that her ancestors originally built the structure as a barn around 1800. The building later became an ammunition mill — making cannonballs for the Civil War — and then a wood mill, before being converted to a home in the 1950s.

In front of the house is a massive black walnut tree, which Macdonald has been told is one of the oldest such trees in the state, if not the Northeast. No wonder that Macdonald used black walnut planks from an ancient tree cut down in Bridgewater to make the house’s dining room table and kitchen countertops.

She also reused a late 1800s pig trough as a sink and incorporated old doors into the kitchen islands. All the trim in the kitchen is barn board; the bar is made from a carpenter’s worktable and ship knees. And some of the lights are made from cast iron pulleys and old ice tongs. An old grain scoop is now a receptacle for bathroom hand towels.

Her company’s current project is a 200-year-old building at 4 Mayflower Road in Plympton that had been vacant for about five years and leaking rain for much of that time. But she was able to save and reuse the claw-foot bathtub, and found an old pine dresser for one sink base and an old Victrola cabinet for another.

Macdonald said she’s constantly looking for vintage items to reuse; she and her husband once cleaned out an old button factory in Taunton for things they could “upcycle” to a higher purpose. Before their house restoration business took off, they would sell repurposed vintage goods at fairs ― discovering that old pulleys by themselves didn’t sell very well, but were a big hit when coupled with a pendant light, Macdonald said.

Sometimes, Macdonald doesn’t have to search far. The miscellaneous fixture will arrive at her door, or someone will call to say they are demolishing a house and ask if she’d like to pick through it beforehand. “Once you start salvaging and reusing things, people find you,” she said.

Macdonald said she likes the green aspect of reusing, but mostly likes saving things for their beauty, craftsmanship, and personal history.

“I don’t go to the extreme of saving horsehair plaster," she said. “But if I can save some floors with some grooves that tell the story of families that were there before, I’ll do it.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.