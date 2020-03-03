Administrators at Partners affiliated hospitals have advised physicians to limit the number of people entering rooms of patients thought to be at risk of coronavirus and to regulate the use of N95 respirators, the coveted tight-fitting face masks that filter out 95 percent of airborne particles.

The precautions come as the hospitals prepare for an uptick in coronavirus cases as the disease spreads through New England and the “nation is facing critical constraints on certain supplies,” according to a Partners-wide e-mail sent Friday.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General are both part of the Partners group, as are Newton-Wellesley, North Shore Medical Center, and many others.