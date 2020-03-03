Administrators at Partners affiliated hospitals have advised physicians to limit the number of people entering rooms of patients thought to be at risk of coronavirus and to regulate the use of N95 respirators, the coveted tight-fitting face masks that filter out 95 percent of airborne particles.
The precautions come as the hospitals prepare for an uptick in coronavirus cases as the disease spreads through New England and the “nation is facing critical constraints on certain supplies,” according to a Partners-wide e-mail sent Friday.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General are both part of the Partners group, as are Newton-Wellesley, North Shore Medical Center, and many others.
Sales of face masks have shot up as fears of coronavirus have circled the globe. Many retailers have said they are sold out or that stocks of masks are depleted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that only those who are sick or in contact with someone sick should be buying the masks.
Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, has limited sales of N95 respirators to 10 per person.
Partners employees also were advised against taking nonessential trips outside the United States. Anyone who chooses to visit the five countries most impacted by coronavirus — China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea — will be furloughed for 14 days upon their return date and forced to used accrued vacation days to cover the lost wages due to their absence, according to the e-mail.
